LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A cab and Cadillac collided Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.
A taxi and a silver Cadillac collided in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Both occupants of Cadillac fled the scene, Metro said. The driver was found a short time later.
The driver of taxi complained of pain and was transported to the hospital, Metro said. Traffic officers were on the scene.
The far left lane was closed due to pre-existing construction in the area.
the black guys in the cadillac were probably high as a kite from the pot that stinks like a skunk. If you smell that stuff near you just look to see who is smoking it. Thats all most of them do is ride around and smoke because they are ex-felons and cant work.
