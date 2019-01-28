LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The dreaded tax season is here and filing this year could be a little more complicated.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect last year but did not impact 2017 taxes. Taxpayers will start to see the impacts over the next few months.
The White House Administration says these changes will make filing easier but there’s a learning curve.
"There's so many changes going into 2019 it would take literally days to go and explain them all."
We know how much everyone hates doing their taxes.
"Like death, it's one of those things … it's going to come on,” taxpayer Joe Peart said.
You know what they say about death and taxes – both unavoidable.
This year, if you're not dying, there are some key changes you need to know about filing.
"The standard deduction has gone from up to 12,000 for a single filer and up to 24,000 for a married filer,” CPA, PC Gary Boyd said.
Deductions are what you subtract from your total income before you figure out your federal tax. Both numbers are higher than last year.
Dependency exemptions are gone. You used to be able to claim $4,050 dollars for yourself and each of your dependents but not anymore.
"In most cases what they're going to lose in terms of dependency exemptions they're going to make up by having their income being taxed at lower brackets."
Most taxpayers interviewed said they didn’t understand the new laws. Boyd said they’re not alone.
"Even tax practitioners have lots of questions on some of the more complex issues that were changed."
"I am a little bit nervous. I've been hearing differing things and I don't know how it will affect me because I'm middle class,” said Toni Moore.
The word taxes just makes you really nervous,” said another woman.
Not knowing if your refund will shrink or grow could also make you nervous.
"It's quite possible that people could see bigger refunds, it’s really on a case by case basis," said Boyd.
The real difference this year is the tax rate dropped, but since every person's taxes are so different, it's hard to say if you'll have more money in your pocket come spring.
Taxpayers should also know, the standard deduction and child tax credits doubled. This is good news for mothers like Moore.
"I think with the kids it will help me some,” she said.
Parents will now get two thousand dollars for every qualifying kid.
"But with the government shutdown are we getting taxes back?" Moore asked.
The IRS said, "refunds will be issued as planned."
She said she’s not counting on that money, just in case.
"When the government first shutdown I started kind of financing doing my finances to where it won't affect me so no I'm not worried."
Boyd said it’s always good to get your taxes in early but this year it’s especially true because of all the changes.
