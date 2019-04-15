LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple businesses, restaurants and stores are offering various deals for this year's Tax Day.
Here are several deals valley residents can take advantage of:
- Office Depot: Office Depot locations are offering to shred any documents or papers customers are willing to depart with from April 15 to 27.
- CiCi's Pizza: Customers who bring in this coupon on tax day will receive an adult buffet for $4.15 with a purchase of a large drink.
- Firehouse Subs: With a purchase of a medium or large sandwich combo, customers will also receive a free medium sub with this coupon. The offer is valid from April 15 to 17.
- Kona Ice: Trucks across the Las Vegas Valley will give out free shaved ice on tax day. Find a truck near you here.
- Hardee's: Customers will be able to get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations. To get this deal, customers will need to say "made from scratch" when ordering.
- Planet Fitness: From April 15 to 20, members and non-members can use any available HydroMassage chairs using this coupon.
- Applebee's: Enjoy a Strawberry Dollarita, the drink of the month for the restaurant chain. Th drink costs $1 and is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Customers can get a large deep dish pizza for half-off or a Tavern-Cut pizzas for dine-in, delivery or take-out. BJ's is also promoting three weeks of free deliveries and no service fees on deliveries through their website from April 15 to May 5.
- Dunkin' Donuts: DD Perks loyalty members can get a free, medium hot or iced coffee for $1 at participating locations.
- McDonald's: Check your nearest McDonald's location to see what tax day deals they are offering. The McDonald's mobile app also has various offers and coupons for customers.
- Pizza Hut: Online carryout orders for any large, two-topping pizzas will cost only $5.99 on tax day.
- Red Robin: Kicking off its Royalty Appreciation Week, Red Robin Royalty members can get daily deals with a purchase of $10 or more from April 15 to 21. The tax day freebie is a milkshake.
