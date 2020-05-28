LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the state begins its second phase of reopening, tattoo parlors are among those next in line to get back to business.
Co-owner of Relic Body Arts Steven Jackson said the demand is reaching a fever pitch.
"Our shop phone has been blowing up every single day. I'm back to 150 text messages instantly and of course all my social media accounts have tons of messages," said Jackson.
The reopening comes with certain conditions including the sign in process which will now be done over the phone.
"You're going to pull out your phone, you're going to fill out your consent form on your own phone. It's going to send an email that we're also going to get notified so we can review it, just so we can keep that whole meeting to as little contact as possible," said Jackson.
Tattoo artists will wear a face mask and ask clients to wear one also. Only five people will be allowed inside at a time and customers must wait in their cars if they are early for an appointment.
"We're going to keep the foot traffic in here as little as possible just to keep everything as compliant as possible," said Jackson.
Jackson said when he was forced to shut down his shop, he was doing good business and the closure was something he was not anticipating.
"Before March most of us we're at capacity. We were working as much as we could. We very little hiccups. Most of us were booked out completely." said Jackson.
Following the closure, he was obligated to call several clients who had been waiting for months to cancel their appointments.
"You can't prepare for something like this so, just coming out of it and seeing that light at the end of the tunnel is definitely what is driving me right now," said Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.