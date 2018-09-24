LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The family of Tashii Brown Farmer received the public review they had requested, but said they did not get the answers they were looking for.
Brown Farmer died in 2017 after being tased and placed in a chokehold while in police custody.
The officer involved, Kenneth Lopera, was fired after the incident because Metro Police said he used an unapproved chokehold.
Lopera was also charged with manslaughter for Tashii’s death, but a grand jury decided not to indict the officer.
“They saw him on the ground,” Trinita Farmer, Tashii’s mother said. “They left him there like he was an animal. Then, they’re going to call the ambulance. He was dead already, you couldn’t bring him back.”
Farmer said she has been living through trauma since her son died, but she said the review only caused her to relive the experience because pictures were shared from the night he was killed.
“Did Lopera use more force than necessary to arrest Tashii?” the moderator asked. “It’s my opinion that he did,” the witness said.
Officials held a public fact finding review, as an attempt to be be more transparent about details of the investigation and its end result.
“Our decision to book Officer Lopera for the crimes of involuntary manslaughter and oppression under the color of office ... were based on the medical examiners report."
Trinita Farmer said she’d hoped to get answers on why Lopera was not indicted, if LVMPD fired and arrested him.
“Because if he was fired he obviously done something wrong,” Tiera England, of the Mass Liberation Project said. “They found him not in compliance with their standard.”
However England said none of her questions were answered. They were dismissed because they were directed at the DA’s office and the grand jury, so the Metro officer couldn’t answer.
While the fact finding review took place inside the Clack County Government Center, some in the public did not feel the transparency.
“It’s a glorified press conference,” one attendee said. “It’s meant to put the district attorney's office in the most favorable light imaginable.”
According to the lawyer for Trinita Farmer, they plan to go to the FBI to see if they can pursue a criminal civil rights charge against Kenneth Lopera.
