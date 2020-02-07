LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Target is gearing up for the opening of its small-format store on the Las Vegas Strip by hosting hiring events.
Opening later this spring, Target is beginning to hire 90 team members for its Las Vegas Showcase small-format store at 3767 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
The hiring events will be held at Las Vegas Flamingo Target, 4001 S. Maryland Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7-8.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at Target.com/careers ahead of the job fairs. Walk-ins are also welcome, according to a news release.
The Las Vegas Showcase store will be the first small-format Target store in the Las Vegas area. According to Target, these stores offer an easy and convenient shopping experience in communities where a traditional-sized Target might not fit.
