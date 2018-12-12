LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A piece of tropical paradise now sits at a popular Henderson attraction.
Animal Planet's hit series 'Tanked' unveiled a holiday-themed aquarium at Ethel M Chocolates Factory to go along with their Cactus Garden Holiday Lights display, which features over a million colorful lights.
“Thanks to Animal Planet’s well-known Las Vegas duo, we are excited to debut a custom tank among this year’s holiday lights,” said Oren Young, Ethel M Chocolates general manager. “We’re excited the addition of the tank will offer both our visitors and fans of the show a dynamic, new experience in our garden, in addition to our new life-sized snow globe and outdoor food truck.”
Las Vegas brother-in-law duo Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing designed the custom aquarium with fake cacti, freshwater plants and GloFish to simulate the holiday lights, according to a release.
The 6-foot wide tank is filled with 520 gallons of fresh water and weighs close to 6,000 pounds.
Visitors can stop by to see the aquarium in the heart of the Cactus Garden Holiday Light display until Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The tank will debut in the show's holiday episode, A Merry Fishy Christmas, on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PST on Animal Planet.
