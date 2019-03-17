LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas-based show "Tanked" on Animal Planet was cancelled after 154 episodes.
According to Acrylic Tank Manufacturing co-owner Brett Raymer, the show was canceled by the network on Dec. 20, 2018.
Raymer said the "show will go on," however, saying that he and co-owner Wayde King hope to start a YouTube show to promote the shop called "Lifestyles of the Fish and Famous."
TMZ reported that Wayde King's wife and Raymer's sister Heather King was arrested March 6 on domestic violence charges in Las Vegas.
Court records indicate Heather filed for divorce with Wayde on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.