LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Tamale & Mariachi Festival is coming to Las Vegas on Nov. 27.
The festival will be held at the Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth St. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Attendees can expect tamale varieties from all over Latin America, live mariachi music, folklorico dance, Mexican antojitos, and a host of artisan vendors.
For more information, visit ArtsLasVegas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.