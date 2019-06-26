LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a fire burned an office building that was housing several businesses, some of those businesses have had to get creative about continuing their operations.
"It's been a lot of work, but we're getting it done and people are getting their cards. That's the most important thing," said Techniques for Alcohol Management general manager Sherri Cummings.
After the fire destroyed the TAM office, Cummings and her team set up shop at a Thai restaurant near the site of their former office. Everyday, she sets up a portion of the restaurant with a computer, printer and other office supplies.
"I take it home. I take it in. Because it's too hot to leave it in the car. It's sensitive computer and printer things and then in the morning we do it all over again,” said Cummings.
TAM is operating without phones and is not offering classes while they are displaced. Normally, those looking to get a TAM card take their exam on a computer. Now they're testing on paper.
"I was kind of lost at first. I was standing at the burning building at first, until I make a phone call and they were like it's right here at the Thai bistro. I was like, wow," said TAM card applicant Savanna Nut.
"These people need to have their cards to work. And it's our responsibility that if they take their training, we make sure they get their cards," said Cummings.
Setting up an office inside a restaurant has proven to be a challenge and not everything runs as smoothly as it could.
"Yesterday I was having a little issue with my computer and I had about ten people waiting in line so I felt bad for them but they were all wonderfully understanding," Cummings said.
TAM said it is looking for a new office space to house their operations for the next six months. Cummings is hoping to move out of the restaurant and into their new temporary location by next week.
The owner of the Thai restaurant said TAM is welcome to stay as long as necessary.
