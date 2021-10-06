LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos on Wednesday released renderings for its latest resort, Durango, after receiving approval from the Clark County Commission.
The new property will be built in the southwest valley near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive. The commission approved plans during their zoning meeting this week.
"Inspired by the warm colors and vibrant landscapes of the desert, Durango will offer locals and visitors alike a boutique gaming and resort experience with the approachable and desired amenities for which Station Casinos is known," Station Casinos said in a release.
The 83,000 square-foot casino will feature 200 rooms and suites, eateries, a sportsbook, pool and 40 ports for charging electric vehicles.
"We thank the Clark County Commission for their support of the Durango project," Station Casinos Chief Operation Officer Bob Finch said in a statement. "For over 45 years, we have been the go-to local casino and entertainment destination in neighborhoods across the valley, and we are excited to share our vision for the next generation of Station Casinos properties with residents in the Southwest."
The project is slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
