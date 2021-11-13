LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A festival in the West Valley on Sunday featured food, fights and fun. The Tacos and Tamales festival was back at Desert Breeze Park, after taking 2020 off.
Families were able to take in pro wrestling matches, while enjoying local Mexican food, margaritas, and beer.
The event also featured live music and games for kids.
Organizers said anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people came through.
"It's a good opportunity for people to come out and enjoy themselves," said Clark County Recreation Specialist Travis Smith. "Especially last year - we didn't do any events at all - so it's a good chance for everyone in the area to get back together and enjoy something fun."
The event was actually two festivals in one. Desert Breeze Park also hosted 25 local food trucks as a part of "Sunset Park'd."
Organizers said they do not know if the extravaganza will be back next year.
