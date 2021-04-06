LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Taco Bells nationwide will convert parking lots into "hiring parties" on Wednesday, April 21.
The event is taking place at almost 2,000 locations and looking to hire a total of 5,000 new team members.
Applicants will have opportunities to conduct one-the-spot interviews, the company said. Some candidates might be able to participate in drive-up interviews, depending on COVID-19 safety precautions.
FOX5 has not received a response to its question about whether any Las Vegas locations will host hiring events, or where.
Taco Bell says it needs additional employees to fill various positions as it looks ahead to restaurant reopening, remodels and new builds throughout 2021.
Taco Bell said it is looking for hiring more "bellhops" to support drive-thru service with tablet ordering. Open positions vary at each location.
"The goal is to hire 5,000 team members across the system for the April Hiring Parties day as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant reopenings, remodels and new builds throughout 2021," the company said.
Those who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit the company's jobs website for more information.
