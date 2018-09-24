LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Taco Bell Cantina located on the Las Vegas Strip at Harmon Corner unveiled its recent renovations and upgrades Monday morning.
To celebrate the restaurant's expansion, the company said it would be giving away commemorative merchandise and a Doritos Locos Taco to the first 100 guests for free starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The expansion includes a private space on the second floor with views of the Strip and a service bar that is also located on the second floor, the company said. The first floor has expanded the dining area, as well as the kitchen and back-of-house area. Other upgrades include self-serving kiosks to help with customized orders, a VIP lounge and a DJ booth.
A major upgrade to the Taco Bell Cantina on the Strip includes a wall where customers can select any Twisted Freeze flavor, the company said. Customers also have the option to customize their Freezes by adding alcohol.
Due to the success of the Taco Bell Cantina location on the Strip, a second location on Fremont Street is being planned, according to the company. The new location was scheduled to open sometime in 2019.
"We've seen what happens when Taco Bell Cantina meets Las Vegas, and we're excited to bring that experience to historic Fremont Street along with our fantastic franchise partners," Amanda Clark, Head of North American Development for the company said.
