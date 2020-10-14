LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevadans frustrated with their home internet service provider now have another option available: T-Mobile.
The company announced that it is now offering high-speed home internet service to more than 450 cities across the country, including Las Vegas and Henderson.
According to a news release, T-Mobile's home internet is $50 per month with autopay. The company notes that no two-year contracts are required.
T-Mobile says there are also no data caps or hardware fees associated with the home internet service.
Those interested in the home internet service also do not have to be T-Mobile customers already, the company notes.
For more information on T-Mobile's home internet service, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.
