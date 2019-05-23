BOULDER CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - Park officials at Lake Mead warned people about the danger of pool toys ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
According to Lake Mead Deputy Chief Ranger Mark Hnat, pool toys are one of the biggest contributing factors to drowning.
"Regardless of whether it's a holiday weekend or any time of year, it only takes one person with one of those things to have a tragedy happen," Hnat said.
Pool toys are very light weight. When a gust of wind blows the float into the water, oftentimes the owner will try to swim after it. The problem is that wind gusts will blow the toy farther and faster than most people can swim. Those who try to chase after it often become fatigued, and that could result in drowning.
When more than 150,000 people hit the lake on Memorial Day weekend, resources for park rangers can be stretched thin.
"On a holiday weekend when you have a lot of folks out here, having a whole bunch of small little incidents, it does make it a challenging weekend for us."
For the past five years, five fathers have lost their lives swimming after a swimming pool float that got taken into the water by the wind.
“The child gets blown off and then the father goes out to retrieve that item, and then the father gets out further than he can handle and has lost his life," said Lake Mead Public Affairs Officer Christie Vanover.
Hnat said in 2018, two people drown under similar circumstances at Lake Mohave.
“It’s better to just leave them at home,” Vanover said.
