LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a suspect was fatally shot by a SWAT officer during an incident downtown that began Tuesday morning.
Around 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 21, police received a call about person with a gun near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to police.
Capt. Carlos Hank at the scene Tuesday evening said officers made contact with the man who then ran into an abandoned building near Bridger Avenue.
Police set up containment and requested crisis negotiation and SWAT. While on scene about 2:30 p.m., Hank said the suspect appeared in the doorway of the building and began "firing indiscriminately" at officers, putting "citizens and officers at risk."
The man pointed his weapon at officers, Hank said, and a SWAT officer fatally shot the suspect. Authorities entered the building to render aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
This was the sixth officer-involved shooting for the department in 2021. Additional details of the incident are expected from the department within 72 hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
