LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nissan SUV managed to wedge itself between a wall and a power box early Thursday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Bill Steinmetz said the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. Aug. 15. at El Capitan and English Falls Ways approaching Blue Diamond.
Steinmetz said a blue Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on El Capitan when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving onto the sidewalk and into landscaping. The SUV struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip.
No other pedestrians or other vehicles were hit by the SUV, Steinmetz said. The driver of the Nissan was the only vehicle occupant.
Steinmetz said the driver was taken to the hospital with "what appears to be minor injuries."
Possible impairment is being investigated by the police. LVMPD said there are no road closures in the area.
