LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are investigating two collisions between an SUV and a pedestrian and the same SUV and two other vehicles on Sunday night.
The incidents happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Police say witnesses observed a Chevrolet SUV hit a pedestrian at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The same SUV then caused a three-car collision at Bonanza and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to police.
After hitting the pedestrian, police say the driver of the SUV left the scene, drove westbound on Bonanza and ran a red light at Martin Luther King Boulevard, causing a collision with a Nissan Altima and a BMW.
All three drivers were transported to UMC Trauma. The drivers of the Nissan and BMW are reported to have sustained injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 45-year-old male was pronounced deceased.
The 3-car collision marks the LVMPD's 70th traffic-related fatality in 2020.
The collision remains under investigation. The intersection is closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
So did the pedestrian get up and walk away?
