HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a suspicious package that was found inside a vehicle in downtown Henderson was deemed safe on Saturday morning.
According to Officer Rodrigo Pena with Henderson police, officers were called at 3:40 a.m. in regards to a family disturbance. The man involved in the disturbance told a woman that he had items inside a vehicle that would be considered to be a bomb.
Police found the vehicle on Nebraska and Texas avenues, near Water Street and Basic Road, Pena said. A suspicious package was also found inside the vehicle. The Las Vegas Bomb Squad was called to the scene.
Pena said the package found inside the vehicle was later deemed safe after investigating. It was unknown was the object was.
Henderson police were still investigating the area later in the morning, according to Pena.
No businesses or residents in the area were asked to evacuate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.