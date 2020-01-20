LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspicious device found at a shopping center near Eastern and Tropicana Avenues was deemed not dangerous, according to authorities.
Las Vegas police's ARMOR section, the unit responsible for investigating chemical, biological or radiological explosives, was called to inspect a reported item in the 2300 block of Tropicana Avenue about 11 a.m. Monday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's bomb squad also responded.
A business donated items from a vacated home to the loading area of a Savers thrift store, according to Lt. Zachary Burns. Employees with the store reported one suspicious item, prompting the investigation and multi-hour evacuation of nearby businesses.
"While I can't give specifics on what the item looked like, I will tell you it did look realistic," Burns said. "Enough that we evacuated the immediate area."
After an investigation, authorities determined the item was not a threat and reopened the area just before 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.