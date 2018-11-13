LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were on scene of a fatal shooting downtown on Monday night.
Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near Maryland Parkway, where they said one person was shot.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Anthony James Blount by the Clark County Coroner's office. He died of a gunshot wound to his chest. Blount's death was ruled a homicide.
On scene, Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident started as a "road rage altercation" outside of the 7-Eleven.
A yellow car was traveling southbound on Maryland when two males apparently jaywalked in front of the car, Spencer said. The two men and the Blount got into an argument.
The car was still parked at the convenience store on Tuesday night.
The two men then went toward the 7-Eleven and Blount parked the car and approached the men in front of the store.
According to police, the initial disagreement quickly escalated.
One of the men and Blount got into a fistfight, Spencer said, when a gun was produced and one of the men shot the driver once.
"Turning to violence is not the answer," Lt. Spencer said. "The best thing is to go on about your business or I wouldn't be out here right now."
Blount was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
Around the neighborhood, pedestrians were questioning their own safety after police said the driver followed the two jaywalkers.
"I'd feel like someone is chasing me," said Christian Gordon, a pedestrian who lives nearby. "I'd feel like a target."
"Honestly, I believe in minding your own business," said Jason Foley, who lives nearby. "If something doesn't directly affect you, or if they didn't hit my car with a baseball bat, I'm not going to pull over."
The two suspects fled the scene and had not been found late Tuesday night.
"If you all are fighting, and beat him up, why shoot him and kill him?" said Ashley Jenkins. "Whoever his mother is -- is not going to have a child for Thanksgiving or Christmas."
However, one opinion has been heavily debated.
"You're getting chased and then he gets out the car and wants to fight you," said Gordon. "I feel like that is a sign of self defense."
Criminal Defense Attorney Steven Altig said proving self-defense has strict guidelines.
"The statute says it has to be absolutely necessary to prevent either death or great bodily injury," said Altig. "The person that did the shooting, would have to feel their life was about to be taken."
Altig suggests if people find themselves on the receiving end of road rage, that they should call 9-1-1.
"Definitely a tragic incident," Spencer said. "It was completely avoidable."
The suspects were both described as black males between 18 and 22 years old and both stood approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall. One suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants. The other was last seen wearing a black jacket and a white tee shirt.
Anyone with information was encouraged to call police.
