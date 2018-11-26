LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died two days after being shot in an east valley wash, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers with the department responded to the wash midday on Tuesday, Nov. 20, where they said a man was found with a gunshot wound.
The area is located on South Mojave Road near Spokane Drive, north of Desert Inn Road.
Police said the man killed was walking in the wash area when he was approached by two men. There was a short conversation before the shooting.
The man called 911 and told police the suspects fled.
According to the Clark County Coroner, Jesus Edwards Montiel IV, 24, died of a gunshot wound to the stomach at Sunrise Trauma two days later.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic men in their early 20s, wearing dark clothing. Both were seen on surveillance footage.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.