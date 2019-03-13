LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said fraud suspects at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino stabbed two security guards while in custody Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a call about fraudulent activity at the Westgate at 11:43 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said while they were in custody at the Westgate, they got into a fight with security guards and stabbed them.
The guards suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said.
The suspects will be charged for the fraud activity and the stabbings, police said.
Police had no information on what type of weapon or weapons were used.
A spokesperson with Westgate said the property had no comment on the situation since it is an ongoing investigation.
(1) comment
Next time shoot them!
