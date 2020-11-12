LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say suspects are outstanding after a shooting in the west valley Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 12:16 p.m. received information about a shooting near the 4300 block of Verdugo Street. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to UMC and his condition is unknown. Suspects have not been apprehended, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
