LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects in a car robbery in the east valley early Wednesday morning are still outstanding, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
According to Lt. David Gordon, at 12:15 a.m. an adult male was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of Fairfax Avenue when he noticed two men walking toward his car.
One suspect allegedly opened the front passenger door, got into the vehicle and demanded the victim's property, threatening him with a gun. A second suspect pointed a gun at the victim from the driver's side, police say.
The victim apparently accelerated in his vehicle with one of the suspects still in the car. The second suspect fired several shots at the victim's vehicle, striking it once. Neither the victim nor other suspect were struck, police say.
The vehicle then stopped and the victim allegedly ran to a nearby house where he summoned help. The suspects "rummaged" through the victim's car before fleeing the area, police say.
The suspects are still outstanding.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.