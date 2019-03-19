LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three suspects were in custody following a morning carjacking on Boulder Highway.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a carjacking near the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, where the victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint.
Immediately following the incident, officers located the vehicle and a brief pursuit took place northbound on Boulder Highway, police said. The vehicle struck the center median of Boulder Highway south of Lamb Boulevard and became disabled.
The suspects fled westbound into a nearby neighborhood, and police established a perimeter while conducting a search, according to Metro.
The three suspects were taken into custody a short time later.
