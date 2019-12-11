LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple vehicles caught fire at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue Wednesday night after a vehicle fled a car stop and collided with a truck, Las Vegas police said.
During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on Boulder Highway, hitting two trucks on the roadway. The vehicles ignited upon impact.
According to Las Vegas police, two suspects were taken into custody. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect's vehicle was reported stolen. Both suspects were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries reported.
North bound travel lanes are expected to be cleared in about 20-30 minutes.
AVOID THE AREA! Multiple vehicles are on fire after a crash on Boulder Highway and Harmon. FOX5 has a crew headed to the scene. (📸: Karmen Garcia) pic.twitter.com/ATH00DU6Mo— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) December 12, 2019
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Keep being forgiving to car thieves, liberal judges.
The violence and blood is on your hands.
