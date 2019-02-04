LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested after being shot while invading a man's home in the southwest valley on Friday, police said.
Devin Taft, 23, and Michael Moore, 24, were booked in absentia from the hospital, where police initially said they were in critical condition.
Both men face multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, conspiracy to murder, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery to commit mayhem, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit home invasion, mayhem with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a gun, and home invasion with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to a shooting about 9:46 a.m. Feb. 1 to the 9200 block of Starcross Lane, near Fort Apache Road and Twain Avenue.
The homeowner told police he was shot by two men who entered his house, then while they were fleeing, he fired back at them.
The homeowner was transported to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and was later released.
About 10 minutes later, police said two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at Southern Hills Hospital. Both were in critical condition.
