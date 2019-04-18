HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man in Henderson, Henderson Police Department said.
Victor Denogean, 21, and Jose Ortiz-Casillas, 20, were arrested April 17 by the City of Phoenix Police Department, according to HPD. Police said both will be extradited to Henderson and each face an open murder charge.
On April 9 at about 7:15 p.m., police found a man dead in his home on the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive after conducting a welfare. He was reported missing by an out-of-state family member, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Curtis Rimer, 55, from Henderson. Rimer's cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the coroner's office.
Henderson police previously reported Rimer's red 2011 Subaru missing. Police said in an updated release that the vehicle was recovered.
