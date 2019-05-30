LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on March 29, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police records.
Jail records showed Jiaraani Chawansantati, Briana Matus, Marco Najera and Javin Melton were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle and three counts of discharging a firearm from a structure or vehicle.
Najera and Melton were also facing assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to CCDC records. All four had also been charged with buying and possessing stolen property.
On March 29, Metro Police received reports of an illegal shooting around 1:15 a.m. in a residential area, police records said. A father and son were home when their house was shot at. The father told police he was asleep when he heard what sounded like fireworks popping. He heard another series of loud bangs before running out of his bedroom to check on his son.
The son ran out of his bedroom after he heard the sound of glass breaking, according to police records. The son noticed a bullet hole in the corner of the closet and another in the ceiling of his room. Officers located three bullet impacts at the house; two through a bedroom window on the second floor and a third in a window near a separate bedroom.
One of the neighbors told police he heard gunshots while he was locking up his house for the night, police records said. The neighbor added he saw a silver or grey colored Buick LeSabre or Lacrosse head west before making a u-turn, head east and travel towards the victims' house.
According to police records, the neighbor said he saw the car stop in the middle of the road before he heard shots being fired. Several other neighbors told similar stories to police.
The son told police in a later interview he had been receiving threats from another user on Snapchat that said his house would be shot up, but didn't disclose any additional information.
Later that same day, police were notified that a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, later identified as Najera, had been admitted to Mountain View Hospital, police records said. Najera had been shot in the shoulder and had initially told officers he was shot while walking.
Matus, identified by police has Nejera's girlfriend, was at the hospital and spoke to police. According to police reports, Melton and Chawansantati came over to her apartment on March 28 at around 6pm. Melton asked Matus for a ride. Police said Matus drives a 1998 Buick LaSabre.
When the group arrived at their destination, Melton asked Matus to wait outside. On the drive back, Melton let out a series of shots at a house they drove past, the arrest report said.
Melton demanded Matus turn around and go back, according to police reports. When the group passed by the house again, Melton let out another series of shots. As Matus drove back to her apartment, Chawansantati rested her head in Melton's lap, accidentally discharging the gun. Najera was hit and Matus drove him to the hospital.
Police later located Matus's vehicle and found large amounts of marijuana and several hundred dollars inside. According to police reports, Najera said he and Melton "sell weed to get buy." He also told police the money was a combination of their weed sales and Matus's pay as a stripper at Little Darlings.
During her interview with police, Chawansantati said Najera "was having beef" with someone on Snapchat who supposedly robbed him. According to police records, Najera asked Melton if he could get a gun to handle it. Chawansantati said Najera and Melton fired at the house. She told police how her and Melton had hidden the gun in a bush near the hospital.
Police were able to locate the firearm in the parking lot of a Target located on North Tenaya Way, according to police records. A records check showed the gun had been stolen on Oct. 1, 2018.
Melton confirmed to police that he had asked Najera for help in getting a gun to handle "a beef he had in reference to getting robbed in the Sam's Town parking lot," police records said. Melton told police it was only Najera who shot at the house.
According to Najera's interview with police, he, Matus, Melton and Chawansantati drove to Sam's Town to buy 20 Xanax bars. Najera said Melton only received 14 bars and was angry at being ripped off, according to police reports. Najera told police all four drove to the house "with the intent to shoot up" the residence.
Najera said Melton fired the first round of shots, but when Matus was asked to circle back, the gun jammed while Melton fired several more shots, police records said. Najera said he did not know Melton's dealer for the Xanax bars and didn't know where the person lived.
