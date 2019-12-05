HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Henderson Police arrested three suspects in connection to several package thefts on Thursday, December 4th.
According to police, the burglaries were reported in late November.
Police took Holly Wassell, Jesse Bible, and Ariane Bible into custody near the 200 block of East Lake Mead Parkway.
The suspects face several charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and auto grand larceny.
