Henderson Package thieves

from left to right: Jesse Bible, Ariane Bible, Holly Wassell

HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Henderson Police arrested three suspects in connection to several package thefts on Thursday, December 4th.

According to police, the burglaries were reported in late November.

Police took Holly Wassell, Jesse Bible, and Ariane Bible into custody near the 200 block of East  Lake Mead Parkway. 

The suspects face several charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and auto grand larceny.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.