LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overnight shooting at the El Cortez hotel-casino left one person in critical condition and three others injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Metro Police Lt. William Matchko said on Sunday morning officers were called to the property in downtown Las Vegas about 1:44 a.m. after getting reports of shots being fired. Four people were found with apparent gunshot wounds -- two in the casino and two more in a fifth floor hotel room.
Of those who were injured, one person was listed in critical condition and the injuries of the three other individuals were considered non-life threatening, Matchko said. The El Cortez was shut down while police investigated.
Police said three suspects were caught in connection with the shooting, and they appeared in court on Monday afternoon. The suspects were identified as Roberto Romero Jr., 30, from Arizona, Travis John Callahan, 35, of Las Vegas and Matthew Lee Norris, 34, of Reno.
They were all being held on $100,000 bail each.
In a press release, police said the fight prior to the shooting was between two rival motorcycle gangs. A description of three suspects and a vehicle was given to police, and police said they found them on Sunday afternoon near Bonanza Road and 15th Street.
"At this time, this is an isolated incident," Matchko added. "We have suspects detained and are continuing the investigations."
Officers determined there was no immediate danger to hotel guests or the public.
