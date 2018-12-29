LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver died after having a medical episode in their car and causing a crash.
Officers responded about 3:23 p.m. to Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, near UNLV. A driver likely had a medical episode in their car, Metro police Lt. Richard Meyers said.
The driver then caused an accident with two other vehicles. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and died.
It was not known if the others involved were injured.
Roads remained closed at 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
