LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two valley businesses were closed on Friday after suspected impaired drivers crashed into their buildings.
The two incidents are unrelated. On Friday morning, someone drove into the Starbucks on Flamingo and Paradise. On Thursday night, another suspected impaired driver plowed through the PT’s on Decatur and Silverado Ranch.
Friday, crews were hard at work cleaning up the mess at each.
At PT’s the hole in the wall was at least 10 feet tall. The car drove completely through, landing in the restaurant’s bathroom.
It was not the kind of drive thru anyone expected.
“We had reports of a reckless driver driving a Mercedes through the desert area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. William Matchko said. “One of my first reactions is ‘Look at how fast this person has to be driving through the desert.’ It’s kind of difficult to see out here, but they end through the tree then, through the studs of the wall over there.”
Debris hit a customer inside PT’s, sending him to the hospital. Police said the driver is a 60-year-old man and is suspected to have been impaired. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Less than 12 hours later, police didn’t catch a break. Another suspected impaired driver went into a Starbucks near the SLS.
“It struck the curb on that side, went over the landscape,” Lt. Matchko said.
No one was at the drive thru on Friday as crews worked to clean up the debris. In this case, police said the driver plowed into the wall, hitting two other cars that we waiting in the drive thru line. Two people in one of the cars hit were treated for minor injuries. The suspect was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
The incident happened at 4:33 a.m. at the Starbucks at 2233 Paradise Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro closed northbound Paradise just north of Sahara.
The suspected impaired driver, a woman in her 20s, hit a curb, spun out, and hit two cars in drive thru, Metro said, then kept going into the building.
Two other victims who were in the other vehicles also were transported with non-life threatening injuries, Metro said.
No Starbucks employees were injured, police said. It was unknown how many people were inside the Starbucks at the time of the crash.
The suspect's car had significant damage and was towed away.
The Starbucks closed indefinitely.
“I mean look at that, that’s ridiculous,” one man said as he walked by the aftermath. “It’s just not responsible at all.”
“I think it’s pretty wild people need to watch out,” another driver said.
At both businesses, customers were disappointed to see “Closed” signs on the doors. But they said they were not surprised to hear what happened.
“I fear walking the sidewalk every day because you never know,” one man said.
“We live in Vegas and that’s something we have to deal with,” another added. “We all know it’s a dangerous place out here so it’s a common thing.”
But state traffic safety spokesperson Andrew Bennett said this doesn’t have to be common.
“Whether it’s 2:00 a.m. through a bar or a Starbucks those are bad signs in general and those were two people who made the wrong decision,” he said.
Bennett said he hopes other drivers will take this as a lesson learned.
Customers came by this PT’s expecting it to be open today. But it’s still closed after a suspected impaired driver crashed into it last night. Less than 12 hrs later ANOTHER impaired driver crashed into a Starbucks less than 10 mi away. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/HzTeENmHbo— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 1, 2019
“Whether it’s a single vehicle, they’re hitting a wall or they’re hitting a business, impaired drivers represent a threat to our roadways,” Bennett said. “And it’s something that between education and enforcement, we’re going to have to continue to deal with on a daily basis.”
PT’s deferred any questions to Metro Police. A Starbucks spokesperson said they are working with investigators and still assessing the damage. So they do not have an idea when the store can reopen.
With thousands of fans in town for a big sports weekend, law enforcement agencies said they are stepping up efforts to keep valley roads safe.
This week, Metro police added another officer to the valley’s DUI strike team. Over the weekend, the team of eight Metro officers and NHP troopers reached a milestone, making its 400th arrest.
That’s an average of 100 arrests, each month. Bennett said this just proves how much they are needed on our roads.
“DUI fatalities on the nights that they’re working have been dramatically decreased,” he said. “So unfortunately, there are too many people driving impaired for every person to be caught. But it’s up to the public to decide for themselves right now, ‘Do they want to put their odds against the DUI strike team?’ And I wouldn’t bet on it.”
Along with the DUI strike team, Metro was also dedicating more patrols to stop impaired drivers this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.