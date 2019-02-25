LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected DUI driver stuck a Las Vegas Metropolitan police patrol car in the east valley early Monday morning.
According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, officers were called to the intersection of East Charleston and South Hollywood boulevards at 2:24 a.m. Officers had received reports of a car that was stopped in the intersection.
When officers arrived, they found a driver of a Toyota SUV, who was "apparently unconscious behind the wheel," Gordon said. Officers parked patrol vehicles behind and in front of the Toyota to "minimize the danger if the driver awoke and accelerated forward [or] backwards."
Police attempted to wake the driver and once he was awake, the driver accelerated forward and struck one of the patrol cars, hitting the buddy bumper, Gordon said.
When the driver became more aware of what was happening, he stopped accelerating and was taken into custody without incident.
According to Gordon, impairment was suspected and the driver was arrested for a DUI.
No injuries were reported and Gordon said the vehicles sustained minor damage.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.
