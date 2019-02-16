LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver in the northwest valley on Saturday morning.
According to NHP spokesperson trooper Jason Buratczuk, a NHP trooper was conducting a traffic stop at around 7:45 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95, near Ann Road.
The driver of a Honda CVR, identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Perri, failed to stay in his designated travel lane and struck the rear of the NHP patrol car, Buratczuk said. The impact of the crash caused the NHP car to collide into the vehicle the trooper had stopped.
The trooper was speaking to the driver he had stopped before the collision, and had to leap into the stopped vehicle to avoid getting hit, Buratczuk said. The trooper had minor injuries, but "was in good spirits."
Tragedy averted, this morning, when a NHP Trooper was struck by a suspected impaired driver at US95/Ann Rd. We are fortunate that our Trooper is in good spirits and is doing well. Remember: If you drink, don’t drive. #dontkilladream #drivesober #drivesafenv #MoveOver #NHPSocomm pic.twitter.com/mN2iUo2mmX— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 16, 2019
A trooper in Reno was hit last week while investigating a crash, NHP said. The crash was attributed to hazardous road conditions, and the trooper was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
"These incidents just illustrate how dangerous police work is, especially on the freeway where vehicle speeds are much greater then that of city street traffic," Buratczuk said. "Luckily, both our troopers will make a full recovery and continue to serve the citizens of the great state of Nevada. We ask the public that when you see a trooper on the side of the freeway, to please slow down and move over a lane. That is our office, give us some room to work."
Perri was booked into Las Vegas City Jail for DUI, not wearing a seatbelt, reckless driving, failure to use due care, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to Buratczuk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.