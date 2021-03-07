LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man on a bike was fatally hit by a car on Saturday evening in the southwest valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, they responded to the crash at Tropicana Avenue and Tenaya Way about 6:30 p.m. on March 6.
Police said the 60-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound on Tropicana when a 2011 Dodge Challenger was traveling behind him. The front of the Challenger hit the back of the bike, throwing the rider to the sidewalk.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
The Challenger sped off, police said. Witnesses followed it and gave police the license plate while on the phone with 9-1-1.
Officers later found the car, and its driver, 34-year-old Tyrrell L. Smith. Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. He's expected in court on Tuesday morning.
The man's death marked the 18th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
