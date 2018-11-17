NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in North Las Vegas, police said.
About 2 a.m., police responded to a home on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Valley Drive, where a shooting had occurred, according to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police said a white four-door sedan, possible a Dodge Dart, pulled up to the home. Two men got out of the car and the driver stayed inside. One of the suspects shot multiple times through the home's door.
The 9-year-old girl was shot multiple times, and the 15-year-old boy was shot once. They were taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects got back in the car and fled the scene.
At the time of the shooting, multiple adults and children were inside the home. Investigators said they believe the house was targeted.
The shooter was described as a tall and thin man with hair pulled back into a pony tail or bun.
The shooting was also caught on surveillance.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
