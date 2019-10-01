LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a shooting on Industrial Road told police he shot a 54-year-old man when they fought over a gun inside of a truck, according to his arrest report.
The shooting happened on Sept. 14 about 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Industrial Road, police said. Bradley Howard Sappington, 54, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.
According to Las Vegas police, Sappington was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred. After he was shot, he was pushed out of the vehicle.
Police arrested 27-year-old Alexander Buzz for the shooting. The Criminal Apprehension Team found him in a home on the 800 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Surveillance footage pulled from a nearby 7-Eleven showed the victim, suspect and a woman walking together. Later on, the three were seen in a Toyota Tundra with a driver who was not named in the report.
Footage caught the Tundra driving in the area, then Sappington falling from the vehicle near 2121 Industrial Road, police said.
Buzz's girlfriend was later located by police, and she reportedly told them they were meeting with Sappington to buy drugs.
She said she was in the passenger seat when Sappington was shot. The two went back to their apartment after the shooting, and made up different stories to "fit a self-defense narrative," the arrest report said.
Once arrested, Buzz told police Sappington was angry when the driver went the wrong way from the 7-Eleven. He said Sappington grabbed his gun from the center console and they got into a fight over the gun. Buzz said he fired a single shot after Sappington threw a drink in his face and he couldn't see.
The detective interviewing him told him the story conflicted with his girlfriend's and it "sounded like one of the rehearsed stories suggesting the shooting was in self-defense."
Buzz was being held at Clark County Detention Center where he faces a murder charge.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
