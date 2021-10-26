LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a robbery in progress-turned barricade at a bank Tuesday afternoon near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards.
The call came in about 12:08 p.m. on Oct. 26 in downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Joe Lepore said. Arriving officers created a perimeter surrounding the bank and received real-time information from within the business.
"There was no mention of a weapon," Lepore said, but the teller assumed, based on the suspect's actions, that it was a robbery.
SWAT was called to the scene and a suspect was taken into custody before 1 p.m. without incident.
According to Lepore, some employees fled the bank prior to the incident. As of 1:30 p.m., the situation was deemed over. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.