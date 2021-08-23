LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance involving a suspect and young juvenile.
Authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Twain Avenue near Boulder Highway reference an alleged battery situation inside an apartment complex.
"Officers have contained the area and are attempting to de-escalate the situation and have him exit peacefully. It is unknown if the male is armed at this time," police said in a release.
At about 2:40 p.m., Las Vegas police updated that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The juvenile involved is unharmed, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.