Barricade Twain and Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police investigate a barricade incident in the 4400 block of E. Twain Avenue near Boulder Highway. (Joe Vigil/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance involving a suspect and young juvenile.

Authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Twain Avenue near Boulder Highway reference an alleged battery situation inside an apartment complex.

"Officers have contained the area and are attempting to de-escalate the situation and have him exit peacefully. It is unknown if the male is armed at this time," police said in a release.

At about 2:40 p.m., Las Vegas police updated that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The juvenile involved is unharmed, police said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.