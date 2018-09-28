LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a suspect stole two puppies from a local pet store early Friday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the Petland on 8800 West Charleston Boulevard in the Boca Park shopping area at 6:43 a.m. The suspect stole a German Shepherd puppy and a Pomeranian puppy.
A suspect has not been located, police said. The investigation is still open.
