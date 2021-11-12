LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect who was shot and injured by state police at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday has been identified.
Erik Legried, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on eight charges including three charges of battery with a deadly weapon, three charges of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon and who charges of damaging state property. Legried was not identified by police, but rather in police booking logs.
About 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, Nevada Highway Patrol was called to Red Rock Canyon about a man "in distress" driving a Toyota Tacoma. Witnesses said the man struck a campground fence before ramming police vehicles.
At 7:09 a.m., "several" state officers fired on the suspect, injuring him. His condition was not made available. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its officers did not discharge their firearms.
Legried he refused to appear for a Friday afternoon hearing. His father was present at the Regional Justice Center.
A representative of the state told the judge the suspect has no ties to the community. Legried is from Wisconsin, but was living in Colorado where he rented the vehicle used in the incident and had no intentions of staying in Nevada.
In interviews with detectives, Legried expressed mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, and admitted he was intentionally driving erratically, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors plan to amend the charges against him, changing the battery charges to assault with a deadly weapon, as the victims are four first responders, adding an evasion charge and possibly dropping the property damage charges.
Legried has a pending case in Colorado, but details of the incident were not immediately known.
Legried's attorney Christopher Scott Mishler said his family was seeking a mental health screening. He asked Legried be released to his parents in Wisconsin. The suspect had been working remotely as a high school debate coach, his attorney said.
The judge set bail at $100,000. Should he post bail, Legried will be ordered to stay out of trouble and submit to high level electric monitoring.
Jail logs showed Legried was still in CCDC as of Friday afternoon. A status check was set for Nov. 16. Red Rock Canyon reopened on Friday.
