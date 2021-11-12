LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect who was shot and injured by state police at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday has been identified.
Erik Legried, 29, has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on eight charges including three charges of battery with a deadly weapon, three charges of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon and who charges of damaging state property.
Legried was not identified by police, but rather police booking logs. Records show he was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.
About 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, Nevada Highway Patrol was called to Red Rock Canyon about a man "in distress" driving a Toyota Tacoma. Witnesses said the man struck a campground fence before ramming police vehicles.
At 7:09 a.m., "several" state officers fired on the suspect, injuring him. His condition was not made available. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its officers did not discharge their firearms.
Red Rock Canyon reopened on Friday.
