LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bullet-proof vest likely saved a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer's life after he was hit by gunfire Friday night outside the Bellagio hotel-casino, police said early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the Bellagio at around 9:45 p.m. when the armed suspect robbed the Bellagio's poker cage area. The suspect took off through the north doors and tried to carjack someone in the north valet lot near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.
With a heavy police presence already in the area on patrol, four officers responded. Police said the suspect turned, pointed a gun at an officer and fired, with at least one round hitting him in the chest. Another officer returned fire and hit the suspect.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to University Medical Center. The officer was treated and released, and did not suffer a serious injury, likely because he wore a bullet-proof vest, police said.
The suspect died on Saturday, according to Metro spokesman Officer Aiden Ocampo-Gomez.
He is the only suspect in the case, police said Saturday morning.
Guests at the Bellagio said no one was allowed in or out of the north entrance as officers investigated.
Andrew Badecker, who was inside the poker room said the robbery happened quietly without anyone in the room noticing. He said the room was surrounded by officers who wouldn't let anyone leave.
Video from @Andrewbadecker inside @Bellagio where he said no one noticed what happened until officers talked to people about the shooting @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/s7MVdfaffi— Christine Maddela (@christnemaddela) March 16, 2019
Thank you, @LVMPD! @Bellagio pic.twitter.com/UTN7VJgTF3— Chad Stephens (@ChadJStephens) March 16, 2019
This was the fourth officer-involved shooting Las Vegas police in 2019. Per LVMPD policy, the names of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.
As the investigation is ongoing, police said anyone with any information in regards to this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips could also be sent to Metro Police's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.
