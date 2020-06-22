LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After about three hours of negotiating with a barricaded suspect, the suspect has been taken into custody and transported with minor injuries to a local hospital.
The suspect barricaded inside a building in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue after officers opened fire. Police say the suspect had a sword and a firearm.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call at about 10 a.m. that a subject inside an apartment complex was waving a sword in an "aggressive manner."
When officers arrived on scene, the subject had the sword in a scabbard and officers tried to start a dialogue. After about three minutes of making contact, the subject “produced a firearm” and aimed it at officers, police say.
Officers fired several rounds in the the suspect's direction, Capt. Fred Haas said at a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
Officers then called SWAT, and negotiators worked for three hours until the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The identities of the officers involved in the shooting will be released in Metro’s routine 72-hour press briefing.
This is the tenth officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2020.
(1) comment
Ooh yea nicest area of town !
