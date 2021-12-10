LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of crashing a vehicle into the fence at McCarran International Airport this week called and threatened a well-known Las Vegas attorney hours prior, according to Las Vegas police.
Matthew Hancock, 36, faces additional bomb threat charges following his arrest.
Prior to the crash on Dec. 8, Hancock's arrest report says the front desk employee at Adam Kutner's law firm called police to report that a man had communicated a threat over the phone. The caller said he was the "chosen one" and that he had planted "highly volatile" substances in Kutner's personal vehicles.
The employee said the phone number and calls, about eight in total, were recorded.
The caller each time demanded money, saying "he would release sensitive information and videos of Kutner involving women and he wished to speak with Kutner directly," the report said. The caller then shouted at the employee.
Las Vegas police units, the ARMOR unit and a bomb dog were brought to the office to investigate.
Later in the evening, police said Hancock crashed his vehicle into the fence at McCarran, then said he was going to "blow this place up."
Once in custody, Hancock insisted Kutner was his attorney. Police called the number that called the law firm, and said Hancock's phone rang.
Hancock faces the following charges in both incidents:
- communicate a bomb threat
- disperse a hoax substance
- make threats or false information regarding an act of terrorism
- trespass
Hancock is expected in court on Dec. 14.
