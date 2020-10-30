LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Nellis Air Force Base that happened late Friday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Watch Commander, at 11:31 a.m. officers responded to a citizen's report that a person was shot near the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard. Arriving officers located one victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim's injuries do not appear life threatening, the LVMPD watch commander said.
The suspect has not been located.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.