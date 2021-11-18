LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a shooting near Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 2:49 a.m. of a man shot in the 5000 block of S. Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard.
He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died, police said.
Police said their investigation found that the man was sitting at a bus stop when he was approached by two unidentified men. He got into an argument with one of the men, who then shot him, police said.
According to police, the victim then ran to Sam's Town, where he told people he had been shot, and collapsed.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity, cause and manner of death of the victim pending notification of kin.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(1) comment
Always lowlife criminal losers on that intersection, just going to be problems!
